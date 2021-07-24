South West Scotland at very high risk' of wildfires this weekend

People in South West Scotland have been warned the area faces a "very high risk" of wildfires this weekend.

This warning begins today and is in place until Monday, July 26. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has urged everyone be cautious and "think twice" before using a naked flame outdoors.

The fire service had made the statement in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum and it also covers Easter Ross and the Central Highlands.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Alasdair Perry is head of prevention and protection for SFRS. He said: "We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

"Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

"Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires - as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.