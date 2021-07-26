Celebration events are happening to mark the 201st anniversary of the Union Chain Bridge.

The bridge, which opened in 1820, runs from Fishwick in the Scottish Borders to Berwick in Northumberland. Upon opening, it was the longest wrought iron suspension bridge in the world with a span of 137 metres and the first vehicular bridge of its type in the United Kingdom.

Credit: PA

Bicentenary celebrations were put on hold due to coronavirus in 2020. Instead, a digital programme of activity took place online, including the première of a specially commissioned film.

The bridge is currently undergoing extensive £10 million restoration which began last year, after concerns over the condition of the structure.

Today, on Monday 26 July, Chain Bridge Honey Farm, in Horncliffe, will host a birthday picnic to celebrate 201 years since the bridge opened. Musicians Paul Hutchinson and Sophy Ball will entertain, performing authentic 1820s-style music.

Part of the celebrations will also include the opportunity for the public to have their say on the content of time capsules planned for burial as part of the bridge's conservation. Consultation events will be held at Horncliffe Memorial Hall and Paxton House on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 July.