Bride 'over the moon' after volunteer finds lost wedding ring in Cumbria lake

A bride has said she is "over the moon" after a diver found her husband's wedding ring when he lost it in a lake in Cumbria on the day they got married.

Annabelle and Mick Balchin got married at Town Head Estate in Windermere last Thursday.

During the heatwave that day, they took a dip in the lake along with their wedding guests when Mr Balchin felt his wedding ring slide off his finger when he jumped into the water.

The next morning the couple called Lake District Divers who were able to retrieve the ring within minutes.

Lake District volunteer Angus Hosking found the ring within five minutes of being in the water. Credit: PA

Mrs Balchin, from Sedbergh said: "We tried not to panic too much, but it cost us quite a bit of money, we had it engraved, and it's the sentimental value that came with it.

"We had just said our vows and just exchanged rings so we were literally just panicking so it was a massive relief."