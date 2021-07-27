Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus forced to postpone their nationwide tour
The Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus has been forced to postpone their nationwide tour following an injury.
The six-piece were playing a show at The Horn in St. Albans when singer and guitarist Jonny Foster broke his arm.
In a social media post, the band announced that Johnny "requires surgery so unfortunately we have had to cancel our current tour & shows for a while."
The band began their UK tour at St Cuthbert's Church in the town centre to a sell-out crowd of 300 people.