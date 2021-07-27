Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus forced to postpone their nationwide tour

The Carlisle band Hardwicke Circus has been forced to postpone their nationwide tour following an injury.

The six-piece were playing a show at The Horn in St. Albans when singer and guitarist Jonny Foster broke his arm.

In a social media post, the band announced that Johnny "requires surgery so unfortunately we have had to cancel our current tour & shows for a while."

The band began their UK tour at St Cuthbert's Church in the town centre to a sell-out crowd of 300 people.