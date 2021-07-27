Dark space visitor centre and planetarium opens in Dumfries and Galloway

A new Dark Space visitor centre and Planetarium has opened in Dumfries and Galloway.

The centre in Kirkcudbright aims to build on Galloway Forest Park having enjoyed Dark Sky status since 2009 - which recognises it as being one of the best places for stargazing in the world.

It also hopes to encourage more local young people to get involved in science subjects.

Frances Coombey, Manager:

Play video

The project is led by Kirkcudbright Development Trust, who after raising over £2.6 million had restored and developed a former school for community use.

Helen Henderson from the Trust said it will "inform and educate people of all ages as it celebrates the majesty and infinity of space, the wonders of science, the thrill of space exploration, and the magic of the Dark Skies right here in Dumfries and Galloway."

It is hoped that it will become a major tourist attraction in the area.

It is hoped that the centre will attract between 20,000 and 30,000 visitors a year.