Free water safety lessons being offered to children in Carlisle

Video report by Ralph Blunsom.

Free water safety lessons are being offered to children in Carlisle.

Carlisle Pools are offering free swimming lessons and showing young people how to cope if they get into difficulties in the water.

39 schools in Cumbria are offering regular swimming lessons

975 pupils are estimated to be taking lessons over the summer months

Of those pupils, 40% are not able to swim the 25-metre length that's required by the national curriculum.

The classes are being taught by Jane Brown a royal life-saving society qualified trainer. She said: "There's real concern among teaching professionals that not enough young people are learning to swim.

"It's feared the situation has been made far worse by the pandemic which led to the closure of pools and leisure centres. "

They hope that the lessons will allow more young people to have better water safety awareness.