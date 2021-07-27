A GPS monitoring scheme that tracks burglars recently released from prison, will be extended to Cumbria in September.

It is part of a new plan to reduce crime, protect victims and make the country safer - an initiative which will be set out by the government later today (27 July).

The Beating Crime Plan aims for toughening sentences to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars and the delivery of 9,000 extra police officers.

It also includes a crackdown on neighbourhood criminals which sees all burglars, robbers and thieves who have served a prison sentence of a year or more automatically fitted with a GPS tag on release.

The tagging allows for the whereabouts of criminals to be monitored by satellites 24 hours a day, for up to 12 months.

It aims to help police catch persistent offenders - with more than half of those convicted of theft and burglary reoffending within a year.

Police will be able to work with HM Prison and Probation Service staff to investigate whether those on the tags have been in the vicinity of recent burglaries, thefts and robberies.

The tags also hopes to act as a deterrent for these criminals.

In March, the GPS tagging project was initially launched in Avon and Somerset, Cheshire, Gloucestershire, Gwent, Humberside and West Midlands.

It will be extended in September to: