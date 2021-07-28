Covid cases in Dumfries and Galloway still ‘stubbornly high’

Health officials in Dumfries and Galloway say that the coronavirus cases in the region are still 'stubbornly high.'

215 covid cases were seen in Dumfries and Galloway in the week ending Sunday July 25.

220 covid cases were seen the week before.

The number of close contacts being identified has also increased, rising from 560 to 598.

Public Health Consultant Dr Andrew Rideout said: “Increasingly, the concern is that, as we approach further relaxations around restrictions which limit spread, the number within our region might actually increase.

“We continue to see people being admitted to hospital with COVID-19 although thankfully at much lower numbers than previous waves.

"We’d ask everyone to not just continue to follow the national rules aimed at preventing COVID spread, but to go further wherever possible – to apply all that we’ve learned in the last 18 months to drive down these numbers as much as possible.

Health officials are asking people to stick to following Covid precautions of clean your hands regularly, wear a face covering in indoor public settings, maintain a physical distance from others, get vaccinated, and employ regular testing.