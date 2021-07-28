Cumbria community group calls for more support in combating holiday hunger

A community group in Cumbria is urging the council to provide more support for parents who will go hungry over the summer holidays in order to feed their children.

Carlisle Community Foodhub says that parents are worried about feeding their children during the summer holidays.

Cumbria County Council has promised to provide food vouchers for 6000 children who are entitled to receive free school meals over the holidays.

Lisa Brown, the director of Carlisle Community Foodhub says despite the vouchers there is still a wider issue afflicting many parents.

She said: "It affects the wellbeing of parents when they cannot afford food. There are mothers who feed their children instead of themselves; that's the hidden part of it. Parents often go without to make sure their kids are fed.

"There's no shame in coming forward. it's hugely important that parents are well fed as well. They look after their children but looking after yourself is something that is so important."

600 children in Cumbria were helped and fed by the service last year.

Last year the service raised about £7,000 which went to fund packages where families who have children on free school meals can receive six weeks of shopping for free.

If you have been affected by food poverty and are concerned about feeding your family this summer, you can Carlisle Community Help's centres at: