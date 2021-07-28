Free bus travel for under 22s in Scotland next year

Everyone under the age of 22 living in Scotland will be entitled to free bus travel from next year.

The scheme is part of the Scottish government's plans to reduce car journeys and cut carbon emissions.

Free bus travel has already been planned for people under 19s, which will begin in August.

13,169 young people in Dumfries and Galloway will benefit from free bus travel.

South Scotland SNP MSP Emma Harper said: “This will be of immense benefit to young people, especially as Dumfries & Galloway is a large rural region, and this will ensure that young persons are not having to pay for travel to education or work, giving them more money in their pocket.

“This announcement will also help to embed more sustainable travel behaviour from a young age, helping Scotland in our journey to achieving the Scottish Government’s world-leading goal of reducing the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20% by 2030 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045."

The under 22s programme will begin on the 31st January 2022.