New bridge installed across Borders town to protect it from flood damage

Work to protect a Borders town from flooding has progressed with the instalment of a new footbridge across the River Teviot.

The old 'Victoria Bridge' in Hawick, which has been there for around a hundred years, has been replaced.

It’s one of three new bridges set to be installed across the Teviot in coming months as part of the Hawick flood defence scheme.

£88 million project to protect the town from flood damage.

Once complete the project will see 5,600 metres of flood defences wall created, which promises protection to 970 properties.

Over the years the town, and its residents and businesses have been devastated by flooding.

By the end of August another new bridge will be installed at Mansfield, and the Lawsons footbridge will be replaced by the end of September.