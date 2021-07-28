The son of former Lions and Scotland scrum half Roy Laidlaw has completed the latest leg of a year long fundraising challenge.

Chris Laidlaw, who is a Scotland Club XV International stand-off in his own right, is running a marathon a month throughout 2021 in memory of his mother who died of cancer last year.

The 30-year-old this week completed his seventh on home soil - running between Hawick and Jedburgh.

"This support is going to kick me on"

Mr Laidlaw had never run a marathon before beginning his 12 in 12 challenge on New Year's Day.

Chris mum's Joy died in 2020, while his father Roy made public that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Money raised is being shared between Murrayfield Injured Players' Foundation, Marie Curie and Alzheimer Scotland.