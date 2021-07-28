Play video

Video report by Ryan Dollard.

A teenager has made an emotional appeal to find the heroic couple who saved him and his family from drowning, after they swam out of their depth in the Lake District.

Mahmood Desai, his 12-year-old cousin Mohamad and his uncle were in Ullswater last Thursday when they found themselves in difficulty in the water.

The 15-year-old says that he wants to find the mysterious couple who put their own lives at risk to rescue them.

Play video

Mahmood has already reached out on Twitter in hopes of finding the couple.

In the social media post, he said: "Their own lives were at risk yet they still came.

"We thanked them at the time but I really want to show my gratitude so I need to find them."