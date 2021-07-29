Borders woman takes on epic challenge down the River Tweed

A swimmer from the Borders has taken on an epic challenge - swimming and trekking 100km down the river Tweed.

Lynda Stoddart is heading from Lyne Station to Berwick over six days.

The Galashiels woman is taking on the challenge is to raise money and awareness for the Borders Water Rescue team, helping them promote water safety.

£1,000 Lynda has raised for the Rescue Team so far.

She said: "With a real strong passion for swimming in the Borders we encourage people to go outdoors and swim. It's really rewarding, it's good for your emotional wellbeing, your health.

"But we obviously need to do that safely, and with that comes water knowledge water education.

"I was really keen to do it to raise awareness for safety in the water, to encourage people to get into the water but to do so safely."

Volunteers at the Borders Water Rescue team have also been supporting Lynda on her challenge.

Graham McElrath from the Borders Water Rescue Team said: "The money raised by Lynda will go towards new kit, the team has grown in the past two years so we need kit for the new members and just ongoing costs

"Hopefully we can purchase some educational materials, so we can go out and promote to the younger generation about water safety."

Lynda is set to finish her challenge this weekend at Berwick lifeboat station.