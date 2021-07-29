Play video

Video report by Clare McNeill.

A petition started by a Borders campaigner who lost his wife to cervical cancer has been debated in parliament after reaching over 100,000 signatures from across the UK.

Andrew Mathewson from Kelso has been campaigning for more regular smear tests after his wife Fiona was just 30 when she died, leaving behind two young children.

Over 145,000 people across the UK signed the petition, with the highest number of signatures coming from the Scottish Borders.

3000 people from Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk signed the petition.

John Lamont MP said: "The Borders has made its voice heard loud and clear once again by signing this really important petition in huge numbers and triggering a debate in Parliament.

"Sadly, more than two women die every day in the UK from cervical cancer despite it being one of the most preventable cancers.

"Many women are understandably apprehensive about attending their screening appointment and more resources need to be dedicated towards allaying any fears and misconceptions that they have about the procedure."

Currently in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, women between 25 and 49 are screened every three years. In Scotland, women are screened every five years.