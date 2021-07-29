Cumbria sees a drop in Covid cases for the first time in seven weeks

Cumbria has seen a drop in coronavirus cases for the first time in seven weeks.

34% decrease in Covid cases in the week ending 23 July.

New infections have gone down to 2186, compared to 3327 the previous week.

However, the number of people in hospital with Covid has increased slightly in the week ending 27 July, with 41 patients admitted across the county, compared to 31 the previous week.

Health officials say this reflects the delay between infections in the community, and people becoming ill enough to require hospital treatment.

Public health consultant, Claire King:

Play video

Dr Matthew Saunders, Consultant in Public Health at Cumbria County Council, said: "A number of factors may be at play including the ending of the Euros, schools being closed, and fewer people accessing regular lateral flow testing.

“There remains uncertainty about whether this drop will be sustained, but data for the current week is looking positive.

"It’s still important to realise however that infection rates remain high and that with around 50,000 people in Cumbria still unvaccinated covid can still cause serious illness and significant disruption to families and businesses.