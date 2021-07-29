Man in Cumbria charged after priest assaulted in Edinburgh cathedral

A man in Cumbria has been charged after two people were assaulted, including a priest praying in a cathedral.

Police say that a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the attack.

The incident happened in St Mary's Catholic Cathedral in York Place, Edinburgh, on Monday morning.

He has also been charged in connection with an assault at Princes Street Gardens East on the same day.

The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.