If you have ever thought about what it would be like to become a foster parent - a series of drop-in sessions are taking place over the summer in Cumbria.

It hopes to give more information about what it is like to be a foster carer in the county.

700 children in care in Cumbria need carers.

The council is encouraging people to look into becoming foster parents, as they are urgently needed.

230 foster careers are supported by Cumbria council.

There is a particular need for foster carers to look after older children, teenagers and siblings groups to help them stay together, but carers for children of all ages are also needed.Councillor Anne Burns, Cabinet Member for Children's Services, said: "If you're interested in fostering but want to find out more before you take the leap, attending one of our fostering events is a great starting point."

What support will carers get from the council?

Training and a full package of support to all carers – including initialskills to Foster Training

Allowances

Regular support groups

Peer mentors for new carers

Dedicated support social worker

Find out about fostering in the virtual zoom drop-ins:

Thursday 29 July - 1pm to 2pm

Tuesday 10 August - 7pm to 8pm

Wednesday 25 August - 2pm to 3pm

You can also visit their website or call the fostering team on 03033331216.