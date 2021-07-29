Landslip in West Cumbrian village leaves several families out of their homes

Play video

Video report by Matthew Taylor

Several families in a West Cumbrian village are still out of their homes after they were evacuated because of a landslip.

Around 6 homes near St Bridget's School in the coastal village of Parton were evacuated yesterday (July 29th).

Anne Curwen was one of those evacuated last night.

Ms Curwen will spend another few nights in hotels while the council finds her alternative accommodation.

It is expected a nearby road could be closed for up to 6 months as authorities assess the impact on nearby homes.

Experts are still investigating the hill where the landslip happened but there are fears people could be out of their homes for months.