Copeland Council restarts its garden waste collections from Monday

Garden waste collections in Copeland will restart this Monday (2nd August).

The service had been suspended for two weeks after a steep rise in the number of refuse workers forced to self-isolate.

Councillor Steven Morgan, said: "We really want to thank people for their understanding and support during the temporary fortnight's suspension.

"We know it was inconvenient, which understandably caused frustration, but - in common with many other councils both locally and nationally - it was the best way for us to manage the extremely high numbers of staff who were isolating.

"Crucially, it meant we were able to focus our resources on household waste and recycling.

"We are still operating with levels of uncertainty, and of course we don't know exactly how the pandemic will progress, but please be assured that we will always manage our available resources for the best outcomes for our residents."