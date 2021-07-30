Drug-related deaths in Scotland rise to a record high

New figures show that the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland has increased substantially over the last 20 years.

1,339 drug-related deaths were registered in 2020, an increase of 5% from 2019, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland.

This is the largest number of drug-related deaths since records began in 1996.

What do the findings show?

4½ times as many drug-related deaths in 2020 compared with 2000.

2.7 times men were more likely to have a drug-related death than women.

Two thirds of all drug-related deaths were of people aged between 35 and 54.

The average age of drug-related deaths has also increased from 32 to 43 over the last 20 years.

Alan Ferrier, Head of Demographic Statistics, said: "Sadly, last year saw the highest number of drug-related deaths in Scotland since reporting began 25 years ago, and 59 more deaths than were registered in 2019.

“At the beginning of the century, the rate of drug-related deaths in Scotland’s most deprived areas was 10 times that of our least deprived areas. By 2020 this gap had increased to 18 times as high.”

Scotland’s drug-death rate continues to be over 3½ times that for the UK as a whole, and higher than that of any European country.