Drug-related deaths in Scotland rise to a record high
New figures show that the number of drug-related deaths in Scotland has increased substantially over the last 20 years.
1,339 drug-related deaths were registered in 2020, an increase of 5% from 2019, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland.
This is the largest number of drug-related deaths since records began in 1996.
What do the findings show?
The average age of drug-related deaths has also increased from 32 to 43 over the last 20 years.
Alan Ferrier, Head of Demographic Statistics, said: "Sadly, last year saw the highest number of drug-related deaths in Scotland since reporting began 25 years ago, and 59 more deaths than were registered in 2019.
“At the beginning of the century, the rate of drug-related deaths in Scotland’s most deprived areas was 10 times that of our least deprived areas. By 2020 this gap had increased to 18 times as high.”
Scotland’s drug-death rate continues to be over 3½ times that for the UK as a whole, and higher than that of any European country.