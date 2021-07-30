Refurbished museum in the Borders set to reopen next week

A museum in the Borders is set to open its doors next Monday (2nd August) with a brand new look.

A £1.4 million investment has seen the Trimontium Museum in Melrose expand and improve its historical exhibitions.

Dr John Reid, Chairman of the Trimontium Trust said: "We look forward to welcoming visitors from near and far to experience the treasures and mysteries of our past.”

Their displays include Roman artefacts, such as military weapons and armour, as well as everyday family objects from the Borders and beyond.

Credit: Trimontium Museum

Dr Fraser Hunter, Principal Curator, Prehistory & Roman Archaeology at National MuseumsScotland, said: "Trimontium was one of the key sites in Roman Scotland, and its story is one of European significance. This new display tells its tales in exciting new ways, with spectacular finds."