Two Carlisle car wash bosses have been jailed for modern slavery crimes of exploiting workers who travelled to the UK from their native Romania.

Defrim Paci and Sitar Ali were sentenced today (30 July) by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court.

Workers at Shiny on Warwick Road were left with sore feet, cracked hands and were exhausted.

Some spoke of the skin on their being “burned” by “toxic” cleaning chemicals, and of receiving no protective clothing. One worker recalled buying cheap gloves from Tesco to protect his hands.

The four Romanian victims, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, were aged 49, 34, 32 and 21.

One of the victims said: "The experience I went through while working at the car wash in Carlisle caused me to lose all trust in humans.

"I was treated like a piece of garbage by those running the place and this caused me extreme stress there and long-term anxiety afterwards.”

Another said the ordeal was “the most horrible experience I have been through in my entire life”.

“It is a terrible injustice for a human being to take advantage of another human by exploiting them.

“It fills me with anger when I think back to what I went through.”

A third added: “The inhumane manner in which Sitar and Defrim treated those that worked for them will forever stay with me and has caused me to lose trust in people.”

The court was told 42-year-old father-of-four Paci led a criminal plot to exploit employees who were forced to work long hours in poor conditions for less than the minimum wage. They were also housed in filthy city accommodation.

Documents found in Paci’s possession and phone evidence revealed Paci’s ongoing interest in the car wash despite his denials. Ali ‪managed the Shiny site, denying the men proper breaks and days off.

Despite their firm denials, Paci, of Windmill Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, and Ali, of Adelaide Street, Carlisle, were each convicted of two modern slavery crimes committed over a 15-month period during 2016 and 2017.

Ali was also found guilty of possessing criminal property after £16,000 was found in his car after police began making arrests during their criminal investigation.

Judge Nicholas Barker said: "It was the circumstances in which workers found themselves, designed by you, which rendered them vulnerable and helpless.”