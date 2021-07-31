Oliver Dustin to take lessons from "difficult" Tokyo Olympic experience

Team GB's Oliver Dustin refused to blame his nightmare build-up for failing to reach the 800 metres semi-finals at the Olympics.

The 20-year-old missed out in the heats in Tokyo on Saturday morning, running 1:46.94 for Team GB.

Dustin endured a torturous countdown after traces of cocaine were initially found in a drug test sample, putting his Games in jeopardy.

Anti-doping authorities accepted there had been cross-contamination of the sample and he was free to compete, but he came sixth in his heat.

He said: "It was hard to process something that was so wrong and I can't say too much but it was a massive injustice against me and as an athlete that's the last thing you expect to happen.

"It's difficult, it was difficult to be at such an emotional low point and then think I'm going to the Olympic Games now. But I am much stronger for it and it has taught me a lot about the sport and I'm going to be here for a long time."