Survey work has started at the site of a landslip in West Cumbria, which forced families to be evacuated.

Residents of 14 houses left, after cracks appeared in the hill behind Main Street in Parton on Wednesday.

Preperations are being made so that local children can still be educated after the primary school there was also closed.

Cumbria County Council said it was not sure when people could return, but controlled access to homes would be allowed if essential.

A Cumbria County Council spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we cannot yet confirm how long these arrangements will remain in place.

"We strongly advise people to avoid the affected area and not return to homes if evacuated. Controlled access to homes can be facilitated if essential."

Around 6 homes near St Bridget's School in the coastal village of Parton were evacuated on Wednesday July 28.

The banks of a hill behind Parton's primary School collapsed last week.

Anne Curwen was one of those evacuated during the landslip.

Ms Curwen will spend another few nights in hotels while the council finds her alternative accommodation.

It is expected a nearby road could be closed for up to 6 months as authorities assess the impact on nearby homes.

The County Council also says vegetation clearance work is now complete.