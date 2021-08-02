'Pollution' believed to be behind large number of dead fish found in River Kent

'Pollution' is believed to be behind the deaths of a large number of fish in the River Kent in Kendal.

The Environment Agency is investigating what it describes as a 'major incident' after the fish were found dead last week.

A spokesperson said: “We responded to reports of a serious fish kill on the River Kent in Kendal.

"While the investigation is ongoing we would be unable to comment further. However we believe we have found the cause and further pollution has stopped.

Sam Doidge

The statement continues: “The Environment Agency takes pollution incidents very seriously. Anyone who spots pollution in the environment should report it to our free 24-hour hotline: 0800 80 70 60."

At this stage, it is not clear exactly what kind of pollution caused the deaths.

Some local anglers think it will also seriously affect Brown Trout and stop Salmon swimming up the river to spawn.