Wigtown Book festival to welcome back audiences this autumn

Organisers of the Wigtown Book festival say they will bring back audiences this autumn, with a programme of 140 events to be announced soon.

They'll stream some events online as well as hosting others outdoors.

Whilst this summer has again seemed one of constant announcements about event cancellations this is some good news for Scotland's Book Town.

Artistic director Adrian Turpin said: “This year's festival is all about the joy of being together again, although it will be bittersweet given the friends we've lost since the last time we gathered. We look forward to seeing familiar and new faces, and to showing that Scotland's Book Town is open for business.

“As well as providing a relaxed outdoor space at this time, we hope The Gardens venue will help open up the event to the widest possible audience. The lack of walls is symbolic as well as physical.”

The 2021 festival, which will run 22nd September to 4th October, follows last years digital-only event.

Organisers say extensive Covid safety measures will be in place across the festival, including longer gaps between events and reduced venue capacities.

The full programme will be released on Friday, 13 August when booking is due to open online. Confirmed authors attending so far include novelists Val McDermid, Francis Spufford and Salena Godden, philosopher AC Grayling, broadcasters Rory Cellan-Jones and biographer Emma Soames.