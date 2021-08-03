Environment Agency plea for information after River Kent Pollution incident

The Environment Agency is appealing for witnesses after serious river pollution incident that occurred on Friday 23 July 2021 on the River Kent in the Wattsfield Road area of Kendal. The event led to thousands of fish being killed in a 300m stretch of the river.

Environment Agency officers responded to reports made to its pollution hotline after hundreds of fish were spotted floating dead on the river. When they arrived, they identified significant pollution in the river and retrieved dead fish including minnows, stone loach, sticklebacks, salmon par and white clawed crayfish, which have now been removed as evidence.It is being considered a Category 1, the most serious type of environmental incident. Officers say they believe they have identified the cause of the event, and the pollution has stopped.

The organisation is looking to the public for help in identifying who is responsible.

An Environment Agency spokesman said “A serious environmental offence was committed that day and we are determined to identify those parties responsible.

“The River Kent is a popular local walking and fishing area and members of the public may hold vital video footage and photographs that may of use to the investigation.”

Anyone who has any information related to the event please contact can report by calling 0645 333 111 or by email.