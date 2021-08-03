Ladies Night: Carlisle hosts only all-female jockey race meeting in the UK

Play video

Ladies Night with a difference has returned to Carlisle.

Dj's, dancing and dressing up are standard on the turf on Ladies Day but Carlisle hosts the UK's only meeting exclusively for female jockeys and has been pioneering women in racing for years.

The pandemic saw this pioneering event cancelled for the past two years but with all covid restrictions now lifted, the event was given the green light.

It was a full evening of racing followed by drinks and dancing long into the night.

For many racegoers it was a brief return to like before lockdowns.

Equally importantly it provides a much needed showcases for the best and emerging talents in female racing to demonstrate their skills.

Organisers at Carlisle Racecourse are proud to say it's the first course in the country to put on this kind of event.

General Manager Molly Dingwall said: "This race-day proves how popular (female) racing is, with 83 horses declared, we had a division and additional race because we had that many people wanting to come and compete here which I just think is incredible."