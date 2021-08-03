Soldier seriously injured in training exercise at army facility in Cumbria

A British soldier has been seriously injured during a training exercise at an army training facility in Cumbria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said, "On Friday 30th July an incident took place at the Warcop Training Area which resulted in one soldier sustaining serious injuries. The soldier is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

"The soldier and their family are being given appropriate welfare support at this time.

"As the matter is currently under investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Warcop is a a 9,700-hectare site located on the A66 between Cumbria and the North East. According to the government, it is a live Ministry of Defence range, used mainly by Catterick's Infantry Training Centre among other regiments.

Territorial Army troops training at Warcop Credit: PA

Warcop was established in 1942, as a tank gunnery range.