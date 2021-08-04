Covid: High rates of infection still recorded in D&G

A high level of COVID-19 cases continues to be recorded in Dumfries and Galloway - with infection rates remaining the same. NHS Dumfries and Galloway is asking people to do everything they can to prevent the spread of Covid - ahead of Monday when most restrictions will be relaxed in Scotland.

In the week ending 1 August 2021 there were 212 new cases, down just slightly from 215 the week before. However, numbers of identified close contacts fell from 598 to 510.

Director of Public Health Valerie White said: “We’re not seeing the same numbers of people falling very seriously ill due to COVID-19, and this is undoubtedly due to the successful vaccination programme.

“However, COVID still poses a risk, not just to individuals but to businesses and services. The lower the number of cases, the better.

“We’d therefore ask everyone to do everything they can to prevent the spread of COVID.

“Changes to national rules now allow us to mix more freely, but we know that many of the cases we’re seeing in the region result from people travelling to places outside Dumfries and Galloway, interacting with other people and coming back with COVID-19.

“This is why it’s so important that we use what we’ve learned over the past 18 months to reduce the risk of transmission. It’s regular handwashing, wearing face coverings in indoor public settings, it’s physically distancing, regular COVID testing and taking up the chance to be vaccinated.

“COVID hasn’t gone away, and while vaccination has reduced the risk to those individuals who’ve taken up the opportunity we’d urge everyone to help keep down numbers of new cases as we continue to adjust as safely as possible to something more like normality.”