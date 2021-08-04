Elderly cyclist dies after van crash in south Cumbria

A cyclist in his 80s has died after a collision with a van in south Cumbria.

The driver of the van, a man in his 20s, from Barrow, was uninjured.

The cyclist, who was from Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident took place on the A590, near the junction leading to Bridge End Garage and the A5074, around midday on Tuesday.

Police are asking people who may have witnessed the crash to come forward, and are also appealing for dashcam footage.

Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit , quoting incident number 86 of 3rd August 2021 . You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.