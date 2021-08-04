Region's Olympians inspire next generation of athletes

Play video

Two of the region's Olympic athletes faced disappointment today, but a local coach says they've inspired the next generation of athletes to go for gold. Scott Brash and Nick Miller just missed out on medals in Tokyo in the equestrian and hammer throw events.

Scott Brash who won Gold at London 2012, failed to secure a medal in the individual show jumping.

The Peebles rider failed to complete the individual show jump in the allotted time - putting him out of contention for a medal.

The gold was won by Great Britain's Ben Maher who competed alongside Brash in the London 2012 Olympics.

And on the athletics field Nick Miller was also unsuccessful in his bid for a medal in the hammer throw. In the last few minutes, his final throw of just over 78m secured him sixth place.

Nick's former coach, John Little said that seeing a Cumbrian head all the way to the Olympics had inspired the regions next generation of young athletes. He told ITV Border, "As a youngster, as a 13, 14, 15 year old he was pretty decent and probably the best in the county for his age but certainly nowhere near the best in the country. Whether these youngsters can replicate what Nick's done, well who knows."