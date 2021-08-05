Peebles' Scott Brash withdraws from team show jumping in Toyko

Peebles show jumper Scott Brash and his horse Jefferson will not be part of Great Britain's bid for a showjumping team medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team GB said that Jefferson suffered a minor strain during Wednesday's individual final, when Brash finished equal seventh.

Newly-crowned Olympic individual champion Ben Maher will spearhead the team's challenge on Explosion W, being joined by Holly Smith and Denver, while Harry Charles now completes the trio aboard Romero 88.

Team GB equestrian leader Richard Waygood said: "In consultation with Scott, his valued owners and our team vet, we have decided it is in the horse's best interests to withdraw from the competition as a preventative measure to avoid a more serious injury.

"While disappointing for Scott and his connections, the team is still a strong proposition ahead of Friday's team competition.

"Ben and Holly were always going to be in our team line-up, and it is great to bring Harry into the trio at his first Games."

Great Britain's (from left to right) Peter Charles, Ben Maher, Scott Brash and Nick Skelton celebrate with their Gold medals in 2012 Credit: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The team competition starts on Friday with qualifying, as Britain target a second Olympic title in nine years following the success of Brash, Maher, Nick Skelton and Peter Charles - Harry Charles' father - at London 2012.