Steamboat flotilla docks at Windermere Jetty

Play video

Video report by Matthew Taylor

Around 50 steam boats, some dating back more than a hundred years, are gathering on Windermere to help celebrate a special occasion.

The Steamboat Association of Great Britain is marking 50 years. The history of the vessels on Windermere goes back to 1845.

More than 50 historic vessels will descend on Windermere Jetty Museum to mark a maritime milestone.

It will be the biggest gathering of steamboats in the UK or Europe for more than three decades.

The boats will be moored at the jetty from Thursday 5 August with the main flotilla on the lake and celebratory parade on Saturday 7 August.

During the flotilla on Saturday 7 August boats will steam in formation around Belle Isle and return to their berths at the Museum.

Credit: ITV News

Helen Steeple, from the Steamboat Association Committee said: "Steamboats are totally unique and have formed an important part of the Windermere scene for many years.

"We feel very privileged that such an impressive flotilla has come together for our 50th anniversary, as nothing like it has happened in either the UK or Europe for over thirty years.

"It gives us a great opportunity to show that steamboats are part of both the future as well as the past"

Credit: ITV News

The Steamboat Association of Great Britain was set up in 1971 to promote enjoyment of steamboats and to provide help and technical expertise to members. There are currently over 400 working steamboats around the world and the association has 900 members.