West Cumbrian landslip: most families can safely return to homes

Most of the residents displaced by a landslip in Parton, Whitehaven, have been told they can safely return to their homes, but there is still a risk in the immediate vicinity of the bank. The school will therefore remain closed, along with the playground and two adjacent properties.

Residents of 14 houses left last Wednesday, after cracks appeared in the hill behind Main Street in Parton. Inspections by engineers showed there was some slippage, but that hadn't happened recently. The cracks in the bank were put down to the recent dry weather.

The sounds heard last Wednesday - which were believed to be a landslip - have been put down to another source.

Engineers will continue to monitor the situation - and will investigate whether work is needed on the bank to ensure its safety.

The rest of the cordon has been reduced, enabling all other evacuated residents to safely return. The road closure on Main Street has also been lifted.

St Bridget's School

With regards to St Bridget’s School, the council is looking into moving the school to a temporary site - built from pre-made classroom buildings. The location is expected to be confirmed by the end of the week.

We would like to thank the affected residents and wider community in Parton for their patience and cooperation. Cumbria County Council & multi-partner agencies

Cumbria County Council’s Senior Manager for Highways, Karl Melville will be at the Village Hall in Parton between 12noon and 1pm today (5 August) to answer any queries and questions from residents.