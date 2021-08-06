Lottery funding secured to unearth more of Carlisle's Roman treasures

A project that's set to reveal more about Carlisle's ancient past has been awarded £100,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The money will pay for further excavation work at Carlisle Cricket Club where the remains of a Roman bathouse were discovered in 2017.

Volunteers are being sought to take part in the dig under the supervision of professional archaeologists.

The scheme is being led by a partnership of Carlisle City Council, Carlisle Cricket Club, Tullie House Museum & Art Gallery and Wardell Armstrong.

Leader of Carlisle City Council, Cllr John Mallinson, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and look forward to seeing more of Carlisle history come to life.

"This will be very much a community project and we’ll be asking for volunteers to sign up to take part in the archaeological dig. There will also be the opportunity for local schools to get involved too. We have a rich Roman history and we’re delighted that this funding will enable us to discover even more about Carlisle’s past.”Michael Rayson, Chairman of Carlisle Cricket Club added: "We are elated that the Roman archaeology site on our grounds is to be re visited.

"This will be a great fillip for the City of Carlisle and will see many people enjoying another community asset within Edenside again which over the last 16 months we have not been able to do. We thank the National Lottery Heritage Fund for their grant, to enable this to take place."

The planned excavation will get underway later this month and continue until the end of September. Volunteering opportunities are available for residents in and around Carlisle. You can find out more details on volunteering opportunities and discover how to get involved by visiting www.tulliehouse.co.uk/urc