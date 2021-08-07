Play video

Volunteers in Peebles have been fixing up areas of the town, including the iconic fish sculpture.

The well-known sculpture was commissioned as a Millennium project and has stood in the town for over two decades, but over the years, it has fallen into disrepair.

Volunteer group Bonnie Peebles Plus took it upon themselves to spruce up the salmon.

The pump was all seized up with cigarette ends and coinage, about £18 in rusty coins, we eventually got the pump working and just a bit of a polish of the salmon and she’s working a teat. John Falla, Bonnie Peebles Plus Volunteer

Both groups, Bonnie Peebles and Bonnie Peebles Plus have been looking after the town’s flower beds, they also commissioned a sculpture of British show jumper, Scott Brash, in the town.

The group have taken responsibility for keeping the fish feature in top shape, and any cash that gets thrown in will go towards up keep of the sculpture as well as flower beds in the town.