80-year-old woman seriously injured after being hit by a car on the A69
Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on the A69 near Brampton yesterday (Saturday August 7).
It happened at about 1.25pm on the eastbound side of the road, heading away from Carlisle.
The pedestrian, a woman in her eighties, suffered a serious injury and was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
She was in a stable condition today.
The car involved was an Audi.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the officer overseeing the incident, PC 2499 Patterson on 101.