Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on the A69 near Brampton yesterday (Saturday August 7).

It happened at about 1.25pm on the eastbound side of the road, heading away from Carlisle.

The pedestrian, a woman in her eighties, suffered a serious injury and was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.

She was in a stable condition today.

The car involved was an Audi.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the officer overseeing the incident, PC 2499 Patterson on 101.