NHS Borders says some visitor restrictions will remain in place as the country moves beyond Level 0.

The local health board issued a statement on hospital visits ahead of changes to coronavirus restrictions that come into force tomorrow (Monday 9th).

The statement said Level 1 rules will remain in place in NHS Borders hospitals as they begin to plan how to gradually return to "full person-centred care again".

We appreciate the positive impact that support from loved ones can have on our patients’ wellbeing and recovery, so the decision to extend the current visiting restrictions that are in place was not taken lightly. However we feel this is necessary to keep our patients, staff and visitors as safe as possible during these challenging times. Sarah Horan, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals

NHS Borders:

For the time being visiting Restrictions across NHS Borders will remain at Covid-19 protection level 1.

From Monday 9 August Scotland will move beyond level 0 and hospitals will begin planning how they can safely and gradually open up to full person-centred care again. However this will be a careful process which ensures that the necessary infection prevention and control measures are in place such as physical distancing.

At the moment there are still significant pressures on our hospitals, primary and community services in the Borders. As a result of this we have taken the difficult decision to continue to maintain level 1 visiting restrictions at our sites. We will regularly review this decision as we take a phased approach to move towards full person-centred visiting by adapting our policies accordingly as soon as we feel it is safe and appropriate to do so.