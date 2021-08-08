Businesses in Scotland are preparing for changes in restrictions as the country moves ‘beyond level zero’.

The majority of legal Covid restrictions will be lifted from Monday, nightclubs have been given the green light to reopen and larger scale events will return for the first time in around 17 months.

But a number of measures will remain such as face coverings and contact tracing measures.

Cringletie House Hotel Credit: ITV Border News

A hotel manager in Peebles said this could leave guests coming from England confused about restrictions and would make it harder for their staff to police.