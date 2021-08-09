An adventurous rower from the Borders is set to take on one of the sports toughest challenges.

Taylor Winyard from Peebles is gearing up to row across the Atlantic Ocean in December.

The 29-year-old is the only female in the team of four taking part in one of the world’s toughest endurance challenges alongside Tom Rose, James Woolley and Euan Fraser as part of the Atlantic Nomads team.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge sees rowers from across the globe attempt to row 3000 miles unsupported from San Sebastian in the Canary Islands to Nelson’s Dockyard in Antigua.

Taylor says the training hasn't all been about rowing.

Apart from the physical side of things we've had to complete a lot of mandatory training

It is going to be a difficult challenge that is expected to take between 35 and 45 days. Competitors will push themselves to their limits as they endure sleep deprivation, hunger and huge waves throughout their time at sea.

The team's hard work will raise money to help others.

The race attracts teams from across the globe.