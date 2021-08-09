Cumbrian town crier gets ready for a quiet life as he approaches retirement day
Called the original newsmen, they usually share other people's news
This week though Whitehaven's town crier is making the headlines himself
Rob Romano, 85, is stepping down from his role in the town. He is one of the oldest in the country to hold such a position.
Town criers have been around since medieval times with the job of making public announcements
The tradition will carry on here though thanks to Kevin Young.
ITV Border's Kate Walby has been to meet him.