Cumbrian town crier gets ready for a quiet life as he approaches retirement day

Called the original newsmen, they usually share other people's news

This week though Whitehaven's town crier is making the headlines himself

Rob Romano, 85, is stepping down from his role in the town. He is one of the oldest in the country to hold such a position.

Town criers have been around since medieval times with the job of making public announcements

The tradition will carry on here though thanks to Kevin Young.

ITV Border's Kate Walby has been to meet him.