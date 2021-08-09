Majority of Covid restrictions lifted in Southern Scotland

Most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in southern Scotland.

From today social distancing and limits on social gatherings have been scrapped. Venues and nightclubs can also open again.

However in Scotland, masks will still be mandatory in indoor settings and on public transport.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted to say the 'pandemic was far from over' but that 'but we are in a much better position that we might have believed possible at the start of the summer - and if we all continue to take sensible precautions, even as legal restrictions end, we can hopefully maintain that.'

Sturgeon is also urging anyone who hasn't had their jab to get it as soon as possible, including 16-17 year olds who are now eligible.

As of 9am on Sunday, the Scottish health authorities reported 1,240 new cases. No new deaths have been recorded.

NHS Borders says some visitor restrictions will remain in place as the country moves beyond Level 0.