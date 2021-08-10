New 'Men's Shed' opened in Dumfries

A new centre designed for men to come together to discuss their problems and reduce isolation has been formally opened in Dumfries.

The new Men's Shed is part of a network of charity-based centres across the UK. It offers meeting rooms, a workshop, games room and a library.

These spaces have been described as a place where men can pursue practical interests at leisure, similar to a traditional garden shed but setup so that activities can be carried out in groups rather than individually. They are seen as a way to boost mental health.

They can be found across the UK and there are several in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and Cumbria.

One of the people behind the new Dumfries operation, Ken McCormick, explained the idea behind the sheds to ITV Border.

Emma Harper MSP at the opening of the centre. Credit: Emma Harper

The centre, on Cresswell Gardens, was opened by South of Scotland MSP Emma Harper, who is a supporter of the Men's Shed idea and has spoken about the subject in the Scottish Parliament.She said:

Men’s Sheds respond to men’s need for camaraderie and provide opportunities for men of all ages to work together in a way that contributes to positive health and well-being. Men’s Sheds are great as they give men a place to gather, to make items, to chat and to enjoy a laugh and make plans for their shed, all of which is good for physical and mental well-being. Emma Harper MSP

Ms Harper also congratulated the group on being the first Men's Shed to open following a Community Asset Transfer, which sees a public building passed onto a community group.