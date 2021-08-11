Covid-19 cases on the rise in Dumfries and Galloway

Cases of Covid-19 in Dumfries and Galloway have seen a "notable" rise.

In the week ending Sunday August 8, a total of 274 new cases was recorded, up from 212 the week before.

The number of identified close contacts has also gone up, rising from 501 the previous week to stand at 679.

These figures have been published by Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership.

Public health consultant Dr Andrew Rideout said:

We had been hoping that we would see cases starting to move down, following a sustained fall across Scotland as a whole. Instead, we’ve seen case numbers increase. Dr Andrew Rideout, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

“We’re seeing positive cases right across the region, and not focused in any particular areas. However, we are seeing these positive cases having an impact on businesses and services, including health and social care.

“Key right now, thankfully, is that these cases are not translating into the same numbers of very sick people as we saw in previous waves – and this is undoubtedly due to the vaccination programme.

“To be clear, getting vaccinated doesn’t mean that you can’t catch Covid-19. What it does mean is that your body is better prepared to encounter the coronavirus, and that hopefully you won’t experience its worst effects.

“We are still seeing people being admitted to hospital with Covid, though, which is placing additional demands on an already highly stretched health and social care system."

274 Number of Covid-19 cases in Dumfries and Galloway

Dr Rideout also urged people to be careful in their behaviour, even though most Covid restrictions in Scotland have now been relaxed. He also said younger people should consider getting vaccinated.

He added: “Use your judgement around your interactions, maintain good hand hygiene, wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and on public transport, get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so, and please make full use of regular Covid-19 testing opportunities.

“If you are returning to secondary school next week, national guidance is that all pupils and staff should take an LFT test one to two days before returning and then followed with regular twice weekly tests. This can help identify cases before school restarts. It can also help pick up cases with no symptoms.

“Senior pupils aged 16 and 17 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19, and can take up that opportunity via drop-in centres running across the region. Most importantly, immediately self-isolate along with your household and arrange for a PCR test if you experience any of the symptoms of Covid-19."

It is important to note that people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 can still contract the coronavirus, but may experience much milder cold-like symptoms. It is still very important that anyone experiencing the mildest symptoms of COVID self-isolates and arranges to be tested. Dr Andrew Rideout, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

For full information on testing in Dumfries and Galloway click here. For full information on vaccination opportunities, click here.