Covid-19 memorial unveiled in the Scottish Borders
A memorial to everyone affected by the Covid-19 pandemic has been officially unveiled in the Scottish Borders.
It stands in Borders Crematorium near Melrose, as a place for people to remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to key workers.
Westerleigh Group, which runs the site, decided last to create a dedicated space for people to remember those who died during the pandemic.
The memorial’s unique design came from 11-year-old Poppy Lunn, winner of the design competition who said the thistles and rainbows were symbolic of the past year.
Poppy drew three thistles, with one thistle in the middle featuring a rainbow on it, representing the NHS. She saw the design in stone for the first time when she attended the Borders ceremony.
Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive officer of Westerleigh Group, said:
The company has encouraged members of the public to visit the site to see the memorial.
Read more