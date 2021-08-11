Covid-19 memorial unveiled in the Scottish Borders

Play video

A memorial to everyone affected by the Covid-19 pandemic has been officially unveiled in the Scottish Borders.

It stands in Borders Crematorium near Melrose, as a place for people to remember loved ones lost and pay tribute to key workers.

Westerleigh Group, which runs the site, decided last to create a dedicated space for people to remember those who died during the pandemic.

The memorial’s unique design came from 11-year-old Poppy Lunn, winner of the design competition who said the thistles and rainbows were symbolic of the past year.

I knew I wanted to include Scotland and the NHS, so when I thought of Scotland a thistle came to mind and a rainbow for the NHS. The rainbow in the middle represents the NHS and the thistles either side represent us protecting the NHS like we’ve tried to these past few years. Poppy Lunn

Poppy drew three thistles, with one thistle in the middle featuring a rainbow on it, representing the NHS. She saw the design in stone for the first time when she attended the Borders ceremony.

Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive officer of Westerleigh Group, said:

It’s something that the Westerleigh Group looked at and wanted to mark at every one of our 35 sites, a memorial to remember those who lost loved ones to Covid and also the actual Covid event itself. We felt it was an appropriate thing to do and also to be a focal point for our communities which we are really proud to serve. Roger Mclaughlan, chief executive officer of Westerleigh Group

The company has encouraged members of the public to visit the site to see the memorial.

