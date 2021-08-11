Debate on grouse shooting ahead of 'Glorious 12th'
The grouse shooting season gets underway this week - an industry which generates hundreds of thousands of pounds for our region's economy.
Critics though say the way moorland is managed - including the killing of predators and burning heather - damages the environment.
Some of Britain's biggest grouse moors are in Scotland.
The Scottish Government has announced it will tighten legislation around grouse shoots - although it has stopped short of imposing a ban. Supporters of the traditonal countryside pursuit say it actually benefits wildlife.
ITV Border's Matthew Taylor has explored the debate.