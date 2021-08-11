Members of a Cumbrian charity, Friends of the Lake District, say they have been overwhelmed by the amount of litter left by visitors in the Lake District.

It is thought that the easing of the pandemic lockdowns and the restriction on foreign travel has led to an influx of tourists to the area, many of them for the first time.

A survey by Keep Britain Tidy found more than a quarter of visitor to the Lake District admit to leaving litter behind.

Over half of the people asked said they expected to find litter bins even in the remotest wild valleys and fells.

The survey was commissioned because although there are armies of local volunteers trying to clear up the litter, it was important to find out who the litterers are and why, so their behaviour could be changed. Dr Kate Willshaw, Friends of the Lake District Policy Officer

A report following the Keep Britain Tidy survey said the increase in visitors to the Lake District National Park resulted in significant problems with litter and related anti-social behaviour, causing harm to the natural environment and risk to the local community.

Recommendations have been made to help address the litter, waste and anti-social behaviour issues created by some visitors to the Lake District National Park.

They include the creation of a social media campaign to highlight the number of people who visit the park and leave no trace, so it appears normal behaviour.

Producing a "How to leave no trace" guide, with quick, simple, practical tips for planning your visit to the Lake District and how to leave no trace when you leave.

As well as the creation of "Last bin until" message boards in car parks, town centres, and other locations with bins, to inform visitors that this is the last bin until the next village, destination, or for so many miles.