Appleby Horse Fair gets underway in Cumbria as NHS launch Covid-19 vaccine drive

The Appleby Horse Fair gets underway in Cumbria today and anyone attending is being told they can get their Covid-19 jab at the event.

This annual event, which normally draws in thousands of Travellers and Gypsies from across Europe in the first week of June, was postponed until this weekend due to the pandemic.

NHS North Cumbria Clinical Commissioning Group has announced that it will operate a series of drop-in vaccination centres during the event.

Vaccinators will be at a site on Salt Tip Corner tomorrow from 10am-1pm, offering the Pfizer vaccine. They were at the same location today.

It is important that we are able to provide people with every chance to get the Covid vaccine, wherever we can. Appleby Horse Fair presented us with an opportunity to reach both Gypsy and Traveller communities, who may not yet have had this opportunity, but also just to be on-site to vaccinate anyone who has not yet taken up the offer, as this is a big event in Cumbria’s calendar.

The fair was last held in 2019. It was cancelled altogether last year for only the second time in 250 years.

It can trace its roots back to the 12th century.

Drivers in the Eden area have been urged to watch out for slow-moving traffic in the area while the fair takes place.

The fair runs until Sunday, August 15.